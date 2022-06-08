West Monroe, LA – (06/08/22)

More scattered thunderstorms through the course of the late morning and afternoon. A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for damaging wind and hail potential.

Lows tonight will fall back to the middle 70s, with some lingering or isolated rain possible. Overnight rain chances are at 10%.

The stationary front that has sat to our north for the last several days, will move over top of us tomorrow. That will allow for another round of scattered activity along this front. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s without the rain cooled air. There is some limited potential for a severe thunderstorm or so tomorrow. The primary concerns are damaging wind potential and hail.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook

Another round of thunderstorms remains possible for Friday. There is more potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as well. The primary threats are again damaging wind gusts and hail potential. The tornado threat is not 0%, but rather low.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook

As rain chances dry up through the weekend, soil moisture will be the next to go. Temperatures in the mid and upper 90s will follow. Practicing heat safety will be important next week.