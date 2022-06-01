West Monroe, LA – (06/01/22)

A few isolated showers & storms kicking through the late afternoon with most remaining rain free. Highs reaching the lower 90s with a few rain cooled spots. Isolated rain remains possible overnight with an approaching front, this includes a limited severe threat. An isolated severe storm, capable of producing isolated hail and/or damaging winds, remains possible but rather unlikely. Lows fall to the lower 70s again this evening.

The approaching cold front moves in early tomorrow morning, bring some decaying shower/storms. The cold front, along with daytime heating, could allow for a resurgence in thunderstorm activity through the afternoon. Another limited severe threat can be found through Thursday, as the front pushes south and begins to stall. Temperatures will likely see the upper 80s for highs.

The stalling front leaves the potential for isolated rain/storms through the weekend. However, the rain chances are very low. Temperatures warm as rain chances dry up for early next week.