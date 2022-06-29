West Monroe, LA – (06/29/22)

A few showers and thunderstorms to be had this afternoon and evening. Some activity will linger later into the evening before subsiding tonight.

Lows will fall to the lower 70s as a few clouds remain overnight and rainfall ends. South Arkansas could see the upper 60s overnight.

Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 90s with isolated to scattered showers and storms set for the afternoon and evening.

An unorganized tropical disturbance sits just off the coast of Texas. As this disturbance potentially moves inland through the weekend, it could aid some scattered shower and storm development. There are still uncertainties in terms of how it will influence our area.

Highs remain near average through the next few afternoons. Rain chances are best through the next couple of days and begin to wane as we move into next week. With rain drying up, high temperatures begin to climb. Mid to upper 90s return by the middle of next week.