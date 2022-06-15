West Monroe, LA – (06/15/22)

Lows will fall to the mid 70s once again overnight as skies stay mostly clear. We remain warm and humid.

Heat advisories in place for several South Arkansas counties and Northeast Louisiana parishes. Highs return to the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values in these areas could reach the 105-110 range. Not everyone is under a heat advisory, but we all remain hot and humid. Make sure to continue practicing heat safety.

There is the possibility for a few isolated showers and storms for the late afternoon. The best chances of rain will be for folks along the Mississippi valley, south of I-20. If rain develops, some rain could air could provide some brief relief from the heat. I wouldn’t bank on it though. Rain chances are at 20%.

Rain chances remain at the 20% mark through Friday and Saturday as well. The ridge of high pressure reasserts its dominance through the first of next week. This clears out the rather minimal rain chances and allows for highs to return to the upper 90s.