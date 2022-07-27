West Monroe, LA – (07/27/22)

Another round of isolated showers and storms, for some, in our southern parishes. Interstate 20 and areas north seeing little to no rain again today.

Winds have stayed breezy through the day and will remain light overnight. Low temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs are expected in the upper 90s again tomorrow, some could see the lower triple digits. Rain will remain very isolated yet again, with chances at about 10%.

Unfortunately, the prospects for rain have weakened somewhat for Friday and into the weekend. A weak boundary will be unsuccessful in pushing through the area, leaving the best prospects for those closer to the boundary. We could still see some daytime heating and sea breeze driven storms this weekend. However, the scope to which we deal with rain is still uncertain.

Rain dries out into next week and temperatures return to the upper 90s. You’ll want to cherish any temperatures you see in the low and middle 90s.