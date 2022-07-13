West Monroe, LA – (07/13/22)

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the rest of the evening and into the overnight. There are still some questions on rain timing, there are few different scenarios that could play out.

Rain tonight depends on the development of storms that we see prior to sunset. Some isolated storms will likely persist overnight, but there is the potential for scattered storms to get going. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out through the early evening. If we see a decent amount of rain overnight, that could limit rainfall potential for Thursday afternoon.

Lows tonight will fall to the middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain potential will remain overnight.

Highs see the lower 90s with some scattered storms possible through the morning and afternoon.

We will keep you updated with rainfall through the day tomorrow.