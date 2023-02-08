*UPDATE: The severe weather threat has ended*

West Monroe, LA – (02/08/22)

Rain coverage has increase for a large portion of the ArkLaMiss through the afternoon, rain will continue through the evening and until late tonight. Severe weather has remained tame and limited so far today, with only one severe thunderstorm warning issued through 6p. However, a Tornado Watch is in effect for most of the area until 9 pm tonight.

Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado would be the main concern IF storms go severe. Severe storms are far from a guarantee, but most see some type of rain through the evening. The severe weather threat will end once the cold front exits close to Midnight.

After lows fall to near the middle 40s tonight, highs rebound to the middle to upper 60s with Sun returning through the weekend. Cloud coverage will increase somewhat Friday, but sun will still “take the cake” so to speak.