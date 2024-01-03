WEST MONROE, La. — (1/3/2024) Dry air essentially zapped most of this morning’s rainfall across the ArkLaMiss, but showers will be quick to return later this week. A series of disturbances will keep conditions unsettled into early next week.

Skies will clear tonight, but patchy fog could develop in some areas overnight. Low temperatures will drop below freezing for much of the area. Sunshine will continue through the day on Thursday, but the clouds will be quick to return on Friday.

A new upper-level low pressure system will swing through the area on Friday, bringing widespread showers to much of the region. Rain totals could reach 1″ in some locations, with periods of heavy rainfall possible in the southern parishes. The best opportunity for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon.

Some degree of clearing is expected this weekend, but it will be short-lived. Another upper-level storm system is expected to bring more rain early next week. A few storms will be possible then, but the severe threat appears low at this time.