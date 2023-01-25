West Monroe, LA – (01/25/22)

Tonight, Tomorrow:

Cloud cover stayed fairly persistent through the day, with temperatures staying a few degrees below average. A cool night is ahead as we expect low temperatures to range from the upper 20s to upper 30s. Temperatures get warmer the further south you go.

Skies clear overnight which brings ample sunshine tomorrow, although temperatures look to stay cool. Upper 40s to lower 50s looks to be slated for tomorrow afternoon.

End of the Week:

Friday sees another sun and cloud mix with highs a few degrees warmer than Thursday. Rain showers look to return this weekend, some rain late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Weekend conditions look to stay somewhat cloudy and cool, overall.

Extended Forecast:

Beyond this weekend, temperatures continue to stay cool for the season, with rain chances remaining prevalent. High and low temperatures don’t stray too far from average next week, with rain looking to make it’s presence felt. The overall weather pattern stays fairly active with a few rainmakers passing through. There are still some questions about rainfall/precipitation next week. Regardless, the rain doesn’t look to be paired with warmer temperatures. A few mild to cold rainy days look to be ahead.