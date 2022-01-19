Evening Forecast – Wednesday, January 19th

West Mornoe, LA – (01/19/22)

Shower and thunderstorm activity began in the early afternoon and will persist for areas southeast into the night. Temperatures falling quickly this evening into the lower 30s from the lower 70s earlier this afternoon

Limited severe thunderstorm potential remains for areas ahead and along the passing cold front. Areas that have already seen the front pass are no longer a concern. Severe thunderstorms bringing damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado remains possible for areas ahead of the front.

Temperatures this evening will drop into the 30s with most at or near freezing. Skies will clear somewhat with some cloud cover persisting tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will spend the day in the 30s with highs struggling to reach 40.

Overnight temperatures from Thursday into Friday will be well below freezing for most. Southern Arkansas could see lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Northern Louisiana and areas further south seeing the mid and upper 20s.

Daytime and overnight temperatures will spend the next couple of days below average. Temperatures will see a small rebound through the next week.