WEST MONROE, La. — (1/18/2023) A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms caused pockets of wind damage, possibly producing tornadoes across the ArkLaMiss through early afternoon. A tornado watch will remain in effect for much of the area until 8pm Wednesday, with the severe threat ending as the night progresses.

A cold front is advancing quickly through the area this afternoon, responsible for the vigorous thunderstorm activity we’ve seen so far today. Rain and storms will end from west to east after sunset. In the short term, an isolated tornado threat remains, thus the reason for a new tornado watch until 8pm.

Behind today’s front, breezy, mild conditions are expected for Thursday. Temperatures will start to trend cooler as we move toward the weekend. A series of weak disturbances and storm systems will keep rain in the forecast over the next week. By Saturday, showers should return to the ArkLaMiss, although rain coverage could remain somewhat scattered… especially in southern Arkansas.

Another round of rain can be expected next Tuesday. Regardless, behind today’s front, temperatures will trend a bit closer to normal for this time of year.