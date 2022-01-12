Evening Forecast – Wednesday, January 12th

West Monroe, LA – (01/12/22)

Temperatures this afternoon very similar to yesterday in the lower 60s under mostly clear skies. Some high clouds to start the day for some, but they didn’t stand a chance against the plentiful sunshine.

Not too difficult of a forecast overnight with limited high cloud cover and light to calm winds. Temperatures should bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Southern Arkansas, per usual, could be slightly cooler into the mid 30s.

Daytime high temperatures tomorrow seeing the mid and upper 60s with a weak cold front passing through. However, the passing cold front will be rather uneventful with a very dry environment. At best, changing wind direction and increasing wind speeds at times.

Rain chances don’t return to the forecast until this weekend with another low pressure and accompanying cold front. Rain chances on Saturday are at 50% with rain totals expected to be light. On the back half of this system, some wrap around moisture and the cooler temperatures could bring some flurries early Sunday. Measurable accumulation is not expected.