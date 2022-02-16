West Monroe, LA – (02/16/22)

Temperatures this afternoon were able to reach the middle 70s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Dewpoints have risen to the middle and lower 50s, some near 60.

The clouds, increase in dewpoints, and steady winds, will keep us warm overnight. Lows falling into the 60s with rain chances at 30%.

Rain chances increase into the morning tomorrow with an approaching cold front. Chances for showers and storms is at 50% with rain likely less organized and scattered in nature. The severe threat remains for the morning and portions of the afternoon.

The ArkLaMiss remains under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) and Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5), as issued by the National Weather Service. For a full breakdown of the severe threat, check out this Updated Web Exclusive