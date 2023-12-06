WEST MONROE, La. — (12/6/2023) Another chilly night is expected across the ArkLaMiss, but temperatures will warm for the rest of the week ahead of a Saturday front that could bring severe weather potential to the region.

Clear skies will continue through most of Thursday, with some high clouds possible through the afternoon. Warm, southerly winds will lead a surge of clouds that will blanket the area on Friday. Winds will stay breezy during the day, with a spotty shower possible in the afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front will move through the area on Saturday. While details remain limited regarding severe weather potential, there will be a somewhat favorable set-up for storm development. We’ll continue to assess this threat over the coming days.

Noticeably cooler air will return for the early parts of next week.