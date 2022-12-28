WEST MONROE, La. — (12/28/2022) Strong southerly winds have lead to a quick 20° warm up across the ArkLaMiss today, and we will continue to see temperatures stay above average over the next week. The warm, humid air, however, does mean showers and storms return to the forecast.

Overcast skies will blanket the region tonight into the day on Thursday. A few stray showers or storms will be possible through the day Thursday, ahead of an upper level disturbance and complex frontal system that will move into the ArkLaMiss Thursday night and Friday morning.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few isolated stronger storms may develop tomorrow night in our western counties/parishes. As the frontal system moves east, widespread rain and storms will continue through early Friday… but, the severe threat should become much more limited.

The holiday weekend looks dry and warm, but a new storm system enters the region early next week. Strong to severe storms may develop ahead of a cold front late Monday into early Tuesday. This is a scenario that will need to be watched as forecast details become clearer over the coming days.