West Monroe, LA – (08/24/22)

Flash flooding has been an issue for some our southeastern parishes through the day. Some have seen multiple rounds of heavy rainfall. Rain got started very early this morning and has continued into the afternoon.

The same remnant low will drive more rain activity through the end of the week. The good news is that heavy rain will become more scattered to isolated. While you could still run into heavy rain and isolated flash flooding, rain chance will slowly decrease through the weekend.

Lows return to the lower and middle 70s with rain possible overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with rain being slightly more infrequent. Again, heavy rain and isolated flash flooding remains possible.