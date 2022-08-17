West Monroe, LA – (08/17/22)

Storms activity remained less than overwhelming through the afternoon. Some storms were able to get going further south, but most seeing clouds or light rain.

Storm potential still remains for overnight and into early tomorrow morning. If you hear any late night or early morning thunder, don’t be too surprised. Low temperatures are expected in the low to middle 70s.

Another round of storms is possible through the late afternoon, but this activity favors our southernmost parishes. High temperatures remain moderated to the middle 80s.

Rain doesn’t look overwhelming on Friday, but we could run into some storm activity through the weekend.