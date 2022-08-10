West Monroe, LA – (08/10/22)

Scattered heavy downpours joined us through the late morning and early afternoon. Some of this activity resulting in localized flooding and later prompting a flash flood warning for portions of Ouachita, Caldwell, and Jackson Parish. Widespread rain of 1-2 inches with isolated instances of 3-5 inches this afternoon. The Monroe Airport has seen over 5 inches of rain over the last two days.

Lows tonight will return to the lower and middle 70s. Some isolated storms could get going overnight, but most likely won’t see rain.

Isolated to scattered storm potential returns tomorrow with a stationary boundary providing “lift” for storms to get going. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on rain and clouds through the day.

Rain remains mostly isolated through the end of the work week and this weekend. Temperatures rebound to the mid 90s for the first of next week.