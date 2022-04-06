West Monroe, LA – (04/06/22)

An interesting day with a warm start and a cooler finish. Cold front pushed through the area during the midday hours. Winds picking up behind the front, aiding the cool down this afternoon.

Lows tonight will fall into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Winds will stay breezy anywhere from 5-10 mph overnight.

Sunshine rules the morning with a weak disturbance bringing a few cloud later in the day. Highs are expected in the mid and upper 60s, near 70.

We will trend cooler for the second half of the work week while also staying free from rain. Temperatures climb through the weekend and into the first of next week. Shower and Storm chances return early next week as well.