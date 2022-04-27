WEST MONROE, La. — (4/27/2022) A crisp, cool morning felt areawide thanks to clear skies and light winds across the ArkLaMiss. Those ideal radiational cooling conditions are generally expected again, before a warming trend commences for the rest of the week.

Winds will likely become calm across most of the region tonight, leading to lows split between the upper 40s and low 50s. As temperatures climb tomorrow, winds are expected to shift to the southeast… leading to a quick increase in temperatures and humidity.

For the rest of the work week, rain chances are likely to remain slim. Dewpoints will climb back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week, but it doesn’t translate to rain until the weekend. A series of upper-level disturbances will move through the central United States. Some scattered showers and storms will be expected, especially in the afternoon and evening for Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, a new disturbance has the potential to dig a little deeper to the southeast… perhaps bringing slightly better chances at organized thunderstorms. We’ll keep an eye on this scenario. Regardless, temperatures are likely to stay in the upper 80s, even approaching 90° by the middle of next week.