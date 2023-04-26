West Monroe, LA – (04/26/23)

Tonight

Showers and storms are expected to continue overnight and into early Thursday morning. The threat for severe weather is very limited, but an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. While Grant Parish is under a Tornado Watch until 1:00am, the threat for a tornado remains low. Low temperatures stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow

Rain has some room to remain into early tomorrow morning, but outside of some isolated rain into the afternoon, we are expecting a clearing trend into the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures are expected in the upper 70s to near 80, with a small window of opportunity for clearing in the late afternoon to early evening.