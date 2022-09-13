West Monroe, LA – (09/13/22)

Skies will continue to remain clear overnight and into tomorrow afternoon. With a high pressure resident in the region, rain chances will continue to be near 0%. Lows return the middle and upper 50s, some still seeing the lower 60s. High temperatures are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The cool start to the morning will gradually fade as temperatures stair-step upward through the next week. Temperatures trend above average in the extended forecast as rain still remains near non-existent.