WEST MONROE, La. — (9/12/2023) A weak cold front has moved through the ArkLaMiss today, leaving a vast area of overcast skies in its wake. A few spotty showers have been observed, but better chances of rain appear to return to the region tomorrow morning.

As the front continues southward, areas of overrunning showers and isolated storms are possible starting around sunrise on Wednesday. Showers are likely to linger through mid to late afternoon, with more clouds continuing into tomorrow night. Some leftover rain will remain possible on Thursday.

Skies should progressively clear for the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will climb from the 80s back to the low 90s by late this weekend. Morning lows are likely to remain in the 60s.

Any rain totals over the next 48 hours are likely to remain light, failing to provide widespread relief to drought-stricken areas across the ArkLaMiss.