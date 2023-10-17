WEST MONROE, La. — (10/17/2023) Another quiet day across the ArkLaMiss, but temperatures are starting to rebound. That warming trend is likely to continue through the rest of the week, and through the upcoming weekend.

High pressure has shifted, allowing for more westerly winds through the day. Those winds will continue to shift to the southwest, continuing the warming trend through the day tomorrow. A weak cold front is expected to pass through the region Thursday. This front won’t bring any cooler air, and rain chances are likely to stay minimal.

Behind the boundary, temperatures will continue to trend above normal through the weekend and into the first of next week. Unfortunately, rain chance are likely to stay very limited over the next two weeks.