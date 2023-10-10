WEST MONROE, La. — (10/10/2023) Expansive cloud cover will continue across the area for another day or so, but rain chances are likely to stay limited ahead of another late week cold front.

An advancing feature in the northern Gulf has led to mostly cloudy to cloudy skies across the area today. As that trough or area of low pressure advances eastward, clouds will clear quickly tomorrow afternoon. Sunshine and above average temperatures are likely for Thursday and Friday.

By Friday afternoon, a new cold front will enter the ArkLaMiss, leading to another quick drop in temperatures for the weekend. Daytime highs will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s for the weekend and early next week, morning lows will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances will continue to stay quite limited over the next week.