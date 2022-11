West Monroe, LA – (11/22/22)

Rain is taking aim at turkey day, I guess the atmosphere is looking to make it’s own plate….

After an uneventful Wednesday, rain enters the ArkLaMiss through Thursday and looks to hang around until early Saturday. Rain totals in the 2-4 inch range will be possible across the area. Potentially a drought busting rain!

Rain exits this weekend as we welcome sunshine into early next week.