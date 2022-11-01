West Monroe, LA – (11/01/22)

Continued clouds have kept temperatures cooler this afternoon, but clearing is in store for this evening. Lows fall to the lower and middle 50s as the clouds exit tonight.

Sunshine returns early tomorrow and looks to stick around all day long. High temperatures will be warmer than today, many see the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain continues to avoid the forecast until this weekend. A cold front is currently situated for early Saturday morning, this is sooner than what was thought yesterday.