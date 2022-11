West Monroe, LA – (11/15/22)

Our stretch of below average days continues this evening as we expect lows to range from the lower to middle 30s. Highs will be a tad bit warmer than what we saw today, middle 50s as we get into the late afternoon.

Rainfall will continue to avoid our forecast through the next 7 days. Cooler temperatures will be “all the rage” through the week and into the weekend.

A small warm-up is possible into next week. Although temps look to stay below average.