WEST MONROE, La. — (5/9/2023) Warm, humid conditions have driven another healthy round of showers and storms across Louisiana through the course of the day. Most of the Gulf coast region will repeat this process again tomorrow, with hopes of limiting some of those rain chances for the upcoming weekend.

As we’ve said for much of the week, daytime showers and storms are difficult to forecast in terms of specific locations and timing. However, the general window for the best rainfall remains persistent. As daytime heating peaks, showers and storms are likely to develop through the afternoon and evening hours again tomorrow. By mid to late evening, most rain will likely end. While an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out, the most consistent threat will be periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

As the weekend approaches, upper level ridging may be strong enough to limit our afternoon storm potential somewhat. These changes are likely to be temporary, as a weak cold front approaches the region early next week.

If this early week cold front can materialize, a break from the warm, humid conditions is possible for the middle of next week.