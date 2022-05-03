West Monroe, LA – (05/03/22)

An active start to the early morning with a decaying line of showers and thunderstorms passing through. Patchy rain totals across the area, without much for significant widespread rain totals.

Lows tonight will fall to the mid and upper 60s. Clouds remain with rain chances at 10%.

Highs return to the mid and upper 80s once again. Clouds to start the morning with sunshine winning over in the afternoon. Rain chances for tomorrow are at 10%.

***Severe Weather Potential***

Thursday Evening (05/05) – Early Friday (05/06)

An approaching storm system is set to bring a line of thunderstorms through the Arklamiss Thursday evening and into early Friday morning. The Arklamiss is currently under an enhanced risk and slight risk for severe thunderstorms (level 3 and level 2 of 5, respectively). All severe weather hazards remain possible, including a few tornadoes.

The linear nature of these storms, along with some of the ingredients in play, favor the potential for damaging straight line winds as well as tornadoes embedded within the line. We will pin down more reliable details as we get closer to Thursday.

Baron 3k Future Tracker Model – 7:00pm

Baron 3k Future Tracker Model – 2:00am

Rain could linger into early Friday, but we should start to dry out as we work into Friday afternoon and the weekend. A ridge of high pressure keeps rain chances away as the warm and humid conditions persist. Highs will climb to the lower 90s moving into next week.