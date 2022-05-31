West Monroe, LA – (05/31/22)

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms for areas further south this afternoon. Most activity pushing along with the sea breeze during the peak heating hours of the day. Rain chances overnight are slim, at 10%. Low temperatures fall to the lower 70s.

An approaching cold front boundary will keep some isolated rain possible tomorrow afternoon. Some lightly scattered activity is possible. High temperatures in the lower 90s.

The best chances for rain this week falls on Thursday. The previously mentioned front, looks to spark some clusters of activity Thursday afternoon. Rain chances linger late this week before drying up into Monday.

Temperatures hover near 90 through the next few days. Rain and clouds could keep us cooler for Thursday. Make sure to stay hydrated!