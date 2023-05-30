WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Sunshine and mostly clear skies have remained the weather story yet again Tuesday. Our dry and warm string of days continues, and as it does we’ll be pressing back into the 90s for daytime highs.

Throughout the day Storm Tracker Doppler Radar has shown our viewing area to be clear of precipitation, but scattered showers and storms to the south and west. The dry line which was more apparent last night on the satellite and radar imagery, has continued to keep the majority of moist air out of the viewing area. A high pressure circulation in the gulf of Mexico has moved closer to shore, bringing with it more warm, humid, and moist air. Daytime highs were slightly warmer than Monday with the Monroe sensor hitting 91 degrees this afternoon. Other daytime highs around the area range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Though we have been dry and mostly clear of clouds here in the ArkLaMiss for a string of days; regionally speaking, areas to our west have seen steady bouts of showers and storms over the past few days.

Tonight forecast: Some light cloud cover will come and go overnight but the meat and potatoes of tonight’s forecast are very similar to the past three to four days. Mostly clear skies with calm winds and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow forecast: Sunshine and heat pair with an increasing humidity level to put tomorrow’s daytime high temperatures once again in the lower 90s. Clouds will be slightly increased. Most likely in the partly cloudy range.

7-day forecast: Tuesday of last week we were discussing two big points regarding the 7 day forecast. Those points were dry weather all the way through memorial day weekend and a slight cooldown for the weekend. On this Tuesday… today, It’s the reverse of last week. Shower and storm chances return to the ArkLaMiss through the weekend… And temperatures will steadily be in the low to mid 90s.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen