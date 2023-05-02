WEST MONROE, La. — (5/2/2023) Another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss, paving the way to pleasant temperatures again tonight. A weak trough of low pressure keeps the pleasant conditions in for a few more days as we move toward mid-week.

Clear skies are likely to persist well into the overnight, although a few high clouds can’t be ruled out. Most locations will see lows Wednesday morning in the 50s. A weak trough of low pressure will likely nudge temperatures down a few degrees through the day, but most locations will still see a high near 80°.

As a ridge of high pressure slides eastward, our surface winds return to the southeast and south later this week. This leads to a more seasonal increase in humidity, with daytime high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90°. As the warmer, more humid air becomes entrenched across the region, some daytime scattered showers and storms should be expected. These rain chances could move in as early as Friday, with more opportunities for afternoon/evening rainfall for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances stay isolated as the ArkLaMiss remains warm and humid going into early next week.