West Monroe, LA – (05/24/22)

Thunderstorms continued through the afternoon and early evening, brining heavy rain and gusty winds. Some activity could linger this evening, most should see a break from the rain before it returns tomorrow morning.

The same low pressure system brings rain tomorrow morning and into part of the day. You may need the umbrella on you way out the door. As the early activity exits, clouds and some shallow moisture will remain. We could run into a couple more showers or an isolated storm late Wednesday, as the cold front passes through. High temperatures will reside in the upper 70s as clouds remain.

There is a limited severe threat for tomorrow. Portions of the ArkLaMiss remain under a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. An isolated storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts or hail is possible, the chances for an isolated tornado are low but not 0%.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook

Wrap around moisture, from the current storm system, is still in question for Thursday. Some wrap around clouds and isolated rain could still play into the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures will begin to rebound as the rain exits. Temperatures should see the mid and upper 80s as we end the work week and move into the weekend.