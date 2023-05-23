WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Those of you who have taken a stroll outdoors today most likely quickly noticed the warm temperatures with an uptick in humidity. A similar pattern will set up through this work week and into the holiday weekend. The majority of our upcoming weather pattern will be well received and celebrated.

Storm Tracker Doppler Radar imagery has shown calm conditions around the viewing area all day, which is something we should see a lot more this week. Temperatures have been a few degrees warmer for daytime highs today, also playing into the cards is an increase in humidity across the area, which will continue for a string of days; aside from our brief reprieve Wednesday. Highs have been hovering in the upper 80s today.

Tonight forecast: Mostly clear skies and calm conditions will be present through the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. Overnight low temperatures stay very similar to the past few days in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow forecast: A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow after the passage of a weak backdoor cold front tonight, but most won’t see precipitation. The backdoor front won’t change our atmosphere much, but will lower Wednesday’s daytime highs by a few degrees.

7-day forecast: To the many viewers who have been begging for summer like temperatures and weather patterns, this week may kick off some of that summer time nostalgia. Temperatures will continue to push the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout the workweek alongside clear to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances should stay below 10 percent for most of the week long period. Memorial day weekend will bring another temperature increase… The low 90s should hold steady on the holiday weekend and into early next week for daytime highs. Enjoy the summer like feeling this week.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen