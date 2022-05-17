West Monroe, LA – (05/17/22)

Another near 70 night ahead. Temperatures stay mild with winds remaining light and out of the south. A few clouds with mostly clear skies.

Many will see the lower 90s tomorrow with a few potentially venturing into the mid 90s. A hot and humid afternoon with plenty of sun. Winds will remain out of the south 5-15 mph.

The mid to late week has more heat in store as highs remain in the low to mid 90s. Rain stays out of the forecast through the work week as well.

A shift in the upper level pattern looks to allow for the return of rainfall and some cooler temperatures this weekend. Rain chances linger into next week as we stay unsettled.