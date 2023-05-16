A pleasant day was had by most of the ArkLaMiss, which was a much welcomed follow up to a sunny Monday afternoon. There hasn’t been much relief from warm and muggy conditions across the region. If atmospheric conditions keep trending in the current direction, we may finally see a relief from hot temperatures in few days.

Currently, scattered showers and a few storms are lingering across the area, with some strengthening a bit as we head into the late afternoon hours. An addition of satellite imagery on top of our radar imagery shows cloud cover building decently quickly for some areas to our west. This trend is fairly tricky over the next few days. There are a few reasons why, which we’ll discuss in depth over the next few days. Temperatures around the area have been quite toasty today, reaching an array of temperatures across the viewing area from the mid 80s to low 90s. Conditions also remain muggy this afternoon but; that has actually begun to shift across our area. Though it has definitely has been a warm and stuffy day, if it should remain muggy this evening it will be less so than Monday night. Scattered showers and storms may linger through the evening and overnight hours, as cloud cover becomes slightly more built up. After midnight the clouds should lighten up a bit as showers and storms dissipate.

Tomorrow: Areas that have seen temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s recently will see a short lived reprieve into Wednesday. Temperatures should hang around the lower 80s with more showers likely.

This Week: Widespread temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s has certainly not been a favorite of many across the arklamiss. Thankfully though, a stronger cold front should move through into saturday, dropping temperatures into a cooler trend for the weekend and next week.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen