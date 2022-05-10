West Monroe, LA – (05/10/22)

Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s with a few clouds. Dewpoints will hover near 70 overnight, keeping temperatures warm.

Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s. Temperatures will have a hard time reaching the middle 90s, but a few could potentially get there.

Rain chances return later this week with a surface high pressure and a backtracking low pressure system. Converging winds allows for some shower and thunderstorm development Thursday. Some unsettled rain chances remain for the end of the week.

High temperatures hover near 90 through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.