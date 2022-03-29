WEST MONROE, La. — (3/29/2022) A very windy night leads to severe weather potential across much of the Mid and Lower Mississippi Valleys tomorrow. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will highlight a severe threat that includes several states, including the ArkLaMiss region.

A powerful upper-level disturbance will lead to increasing winds across the region tonight. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the area. Sustained winds of up to 30 mph, with gusts in the 40-45 mph range, could cause sporadic power outages even in areas that don’t experience severe weather. Those winds are likely to remain gusty during tomorrow’s severe weather potential.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 7am Wednesday-7am Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

Again, strong to severe storms appear likely for much of the central and southern United States tomorrow. With such strong winds aloft, damaging wind gusts are expected within a broken line of storms that will move through the ArkLaMiss from late morning through early afternoon. Embedded tornadoes will also be possible. Residents are urged to stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions through the day. For a full breakdown on possible severe weather conditions, feel free to click here.

The severe threat should exit the region by late afternoon or early evening, leaving breezy conditions through Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will rebound this weekend, with another storm system expected to arrive by Monday-Tuesday. That could bring another round of strong storms to the area.