WEST MONROE, La. — (3/28/2023) Pleasant conditions will continue across the ArkLaMiss for the next few days, but a late week storm system is likely to bring severe weather potential back to much of the central United States.

In the wake of an early week front, skies will likely remain clear across the region tonight. Low temperatures are expected in the mid 40s. A general warming trend begins for the rest of the week, and some daytime clouds should be expected through Wednesday and Thursday… although, rain chances are likely to remain quite low.

By Friday, a new upper level disturbance will swing a cold front through much of the central U.S., bringing a renewed threat for thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms appear likely, although details on the highest threat areas remain unclear. We’ll continue to monitor this scenario.

The remainder of the weekend appear pleasant, with daytime highs in the 70s to near 80° for Saturday and Sunday; however, an active upper level pattern will keep storms in the forecast for early to middle parts of next week.