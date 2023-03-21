West Monroe, LA – (03/21/23)

A nice trip to the 60s and 70s today, in terms of temperatures that is….didn’t happen to see anything rainbow colored….(ha)

Expect the warm-up to continue through the rest of the work week.

Tonight

Lows tonight will be much warmer than the last few nights, upper 50s to lower 60s for the vast majority of us. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected towards daybreak. Rain chances are at 10% for the evening, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow

Highs return the upper 70s and lower 80s tomorrow, a cloudy start with some sun in the P.M. hours. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon either, although most stay dry.