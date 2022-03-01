WEST MONROE, La. — (3/1/2022) High pressure both at the surface and aloft will keep weather conditions quiet through most of this week, with Spring-like temperatures expected into the upcoming weekend.

In the wake of the weekend cold front, dry air aloft continues to filter in. This will keep sunshine in the forecast through most of the week. At the surface, light southwesterly winds will continue to bring a slow warming trend to temperatures through the weekend. Daytime highs will climb back into the 70s, eventually reaching the low 80s by Friday or Saturday. Morning lows will climb from the upper 30s and low 40s, back into the 50s and 60s.

With a weak ridge of high pressure over the central and western U.S., conditions will remain quiet until a new trough begins to push that ridge eastward. As the trough develops, several upper air disturbances will move through the central U.S. this weekend. Some isolated showers will be possible as early as Saturday, but better rain chances arrive as the trough forces a cold front into the region by Monday.

Showers and storms are expected through the early part of next week. While an isolated severe threat may develop along the front, no specifics point to this scenario currently. We’ll continue to monitor the potential for rain to return to the forecast early next week.