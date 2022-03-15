West Monroe, LA – (03/15/22)

Showers lingering through the evening as the low pressure system continues its trek eastward. Maybe a spotty storm, but activity should decrease further into the evening.

Wrap around moisture leaves clouds in the forecast in some way, shape, or form through your Wednesday. Some bits of sunshine here or there with clearing expected in the P.M.

Some sunshine in the forecast for Thursday ahead of a storm system set for early Friday. Severe weather threat remains isolated with a slight and marginal risk for our area, as shown below. The general thinking is that storms should remain “elevated” and not surface based. Meaning the tornado threat is rather low. Our main concern is damaging winds and hail.

As we see a relatively quiet weekend, another storm system quickly approaches for the beginning of next week. In a rather rare move, the Storm Prediction Center issued severe potential maps for day 7 and day 8, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Day 7 Severe Weather Outlook

Day 8 Severe Weather Outlook

Severe threats being issued this far in advance does signal some concern for significant severe weather potential. However, with that being said, there is plenty of room for changes this far out. We will be monitoring this system very closely over the next couple of days.