West Monroe – (06/07/22)

Some lingering shower activity has remained in portions of Southern Arkansas through the afternoon. The vast majority of folks missing the limited rain chances again today. Skies remain mostly clear to end the day.

Lows tonight fall to the lower 70s this evening as clouds stream back in to start the day.

Despite the cloudy start, plenty of sun will be found as we work to the late afternoon. There is some shower and thunderstorm potential tomorrow, although the chances are rather low. Rain chances tomorrow are at 20%. The majority of the activity will remain isolated.

We stay unsettled through the end of the work week and into the first half of the weekend. Some isolated activity will be the culprit for Wednesday, with some scattered activity possible at times. Temperatures still see the low to mid 90s in the mid to late afternoon.

As we venture into the beginning of next week, rain chances thin out of the forecast. A ridge of high pressure will not allow much for rain, and keep highs in the mid and potentially upper 90s.

We can’t understate the importance of staying hydrated as the heat cranks up!