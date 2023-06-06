WEST MONROE, La. — (6/6/2023) Some late night showers and storms hung around along the I-20 corridor last night, and the added soil moisture has generally limited the warm up today. Unfortunately, there are still no major breaks to the overall pattern as we move through the next week to ten days.

Rain coverage has been rather muted across the ArkLaMiss this afternoon, but a window for additional rainfall remains open for a few more hours. Most rain, if any continues, should wrap by around 10pm tonight.

Expect the afternoon showers and storms to linger in the forecast, perhaps aided by a weak cold front on Thursday. Widely scattered rainfall will remain in the forecast this weekend, but a slightly drier trend is possible early next week. Regardless, daytime highs are likely to remain in the low 90s, with heat index values in the mid 90s at their warmest point during the day.