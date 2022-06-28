WEST MONROE, La. — (6/28/2022) Most locations across the ArkLaMiss seeing daytime highs below normal through the day Monday, and again on Tuesday. Unfortunately, return flows of moisture over the next few afternoons will allow humidity to rise.

Also, of note, an area of disturbed weather across the western Gulf is also helping drive high amounts of moisture inland across portions of the Gulf coast. While development of a tropical depression is possible, the main headline will be potential for periods of heavy rainfall… specifically, along the Gulf coast. Residual, inland moisture will provide scattered showers and storms through the second half of the week.

Into the holiday weekend, expanding high pressure will limit rain chances somewhat. While isolated storms will remain part of the forecast, widespread rain doesn’t appear likely for most of the area. Nonetheless, daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values could reach the triple digits.