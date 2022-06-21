West Monroe, LA – (06/21/22)

The heat and humidity continues to rule. Lows see the mid 70s overnight with some lingering cloud cover.

Highs return to the upper 90s and potentially the triple digits in some locations. A few clouds and a pop up shower/storm is possible tomorrow late afternoon. Rain chances are at 10%.

The high pressure strengthens through the end of the work week. Triple digits looks to have a somewhat prolonged tenure. Highs see the triple digits until a weak cold front pushes temperatures back in the low to mid 90s.