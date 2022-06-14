West Monroe, LA – (06/14/22)

Staying hot and humid once again this afternoon as heat Index values see the upper 90s and triple digits.

Skies have remained mostly clear through the day with the same expected overnight. Clear skies and calm winds could allow for some fog development for areas further south. Fog could extend to the I-20 corridor. Lows are expected to return to the middle 70s.

Heat index values return to the upper 90s and triple digits as temperatures see the mid and upper 90s. The heat is here to stay for the next several days to potentially weeks. The same ridge of high pressure that has allowed for the heat and humidity, remains in the area for next week.

Some minor rain chances are still situated for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Some showers and storms could get going with the peak heating hours of the afternoon. However, as I’ve mentioned before, these rain chances do not look overly reliable.

As the high pressure system strengthens through the weekend, rain chances dry up and temperatures warm. Seeing the upper 90s into the beginning of next week.