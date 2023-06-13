WEST MONROE, La. — (6/13/2023) Occasional showers and storms continue to cause forecasting issues across most of the ArkLaMiss, leaving us with another isolated severe weather threat tonight and into the day tomorrow.

A weak, stationary front remains the launch point for thunderstorms. Some storms have been capable of producing very large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and lightning. Overnight and into the day on Wednesday, the tornado threat is likely to remain very limited… but, not zero. Residents are again encouraged to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts into the overnight.

Rain chances will become progressively more limited as our front washed out for Thursday and Friday. High pressure aloft will build, leading to a surge of much warmer air into the ArkLaMiss. Most locations will see highs well into the 90s this weekend, and our first Heat Advisories of the year may be needed early next week.