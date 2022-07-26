West Monroe, LA – (07/26/22)

Another afternoon with spotty showers and storms with most remaining rain free. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s overnight with skies staying mostly clear. High temperatures for Wednesday return to the upper 90s and lower triple digits, rain chances are near 10%.

Rain chances remain slim through Thursday until a weak front brings better rain potential. We likely stay somewhat unsettled for Friday and into the weekend. Rain isn’t a guarantee, but it’s the best window for rain that we have over the next several days.

Beyond some limited rain potential for the beginning of next week, rain thins out and temperatures ramp back up to the upper 90s and lower triple digits.